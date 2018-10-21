The Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic 1987: Photos, Culture, Economy, History & more -- Socialist Republics of the Soviet Union Series

Over the coming weeks we will be taking a look at these books and the republics. The books will be slightly edited for length and repetition in some cases and the photographs and illustrations will be dispersed more evenly throughout the text.
In our first posts we looked at the Kirghiz SSR and Tajik SSRs. In this post we look at the Georgian SSR in 1987. Written by a variety of authors, the booklet touches on the history of the Georgian people and the dramatic growth of its economy, educational facilities, healthcare, etc, during the Soviet era.
This installment begins with the story of a reproduction of the mythic voyage of the Argo in search of the Golden Fleece. In this case an Irish explorer ended its journey at the port of Batumi in Soviet Georgia.
It then takes a comprehensive look at the republic's geography (with many photos of its stunning landscapes) and it various cities most especially the capital of Tbilisi. One notable photo is of the truly spectacular architecture of the Georgian Ministry of Highways (of all things).
There is a great deal about Georgian culture and drama, the famed Georgian grape and tea varieties, Georgian sports and its women's chess team, the Georgian bread lavash and many other aspects of Soviet Georgian society.
It has a section devoted to Pushkin, profiles the development of industry, and details the festival of Tbilisoba which was actually started in Soviet times in 1979 and is held every October to this day. There is a discussion of the role played by Georgians in defeating the Nazis during the war. Though Georgia was never occupied over 300,000 Georgians died liberating the USSR and a Georgian (Meliton Kantaria) was one of the two Red Army soldiers who famously hoisted the Red Banner of Victory over the Reichstag in Berlin on May 1, 1945.
(click on scans to enlarge)
See also: Khabarovsk -- Images of the Soviet Far East, USSR 1975
No comments:
Post a Comment