Leaflet: The Land that Was Burning Reconstructs -- Canadian Aid For Vietnam Civilians, 1976
A very interesting leaflet that was released by the Canadian Aid For Vietnam Civilians (CAVC) in 1976. The CAVC was an organization that worked to raise funds and send supplies to the newly liberated, revolutionary South Vietnamese. Any supplies were shipped from Canada via Soviet freighters free of charge.
Here are short interviews with four veterans and survivors of the revolutionary struggle against the French and American imperialists. They include a battlefront surgeon, a youth worker, a trade union official and a revolutionary fighter who was tortured in what were known as the "tiger cages".
They were interviewed while receiving free treatments and recovering at the Sochi sanatorium of the Metallurgical Workers Trade Union in the USSR.
They talk about their experiences during the war, the hardships, and their dreams for the future of their country.
