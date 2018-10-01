Christie Pits, Faith Goldy, Doug Ford, Ukraine Arms Sales & more -- August and September on The Left Chapter in review

Included among these was a very popular look at Trams and buses in the USSR -- A look at public transit in the Soviet Union, 1976, a recipe for authentic Italian-Style Hero Sandwiches, a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of The Four Days of Naples -- Rising Against Fascism, September 27, 1943 and a look at the "land of the free" in Dispatches from the American terror state.
Thanks very much to all our readers and contributors.
Without any further ado, here are the top six posts, in terms of hits, from August and September.
1) "Ban on Jews" -- A 1933 antisemitic beach edict in Long Branch reminds of Toronto's past on the anniversary of the Christie Pits Riot
Today is the 85th anniversary of the Christie Pits Riot, a pivotal moment in the fight against fascism and Nazism in Toronto and Canada in the early 1930s.
2) Why are Toronto police officers striking a pose with far-right mayoral candidate Faith Goldy?
Faith Goldy, a "reactionary, islamophobic Rebel News contributor, turned “Euro-Canadian Catholic Nationalist”" held a campaign rally for her Toronto mayoral run today. As is common after such events she posted a photo of her and her volunteers on twitter.
3) Petty, vengeful and crass, bully boy Ford's toddler tantrum a dangerous sign of things to come
Early this morning -- in what was admittedly something of an unexpected judgement -- Justice Edward Belobaba ruled that Doug Ford's petty and vindictive Better Local Government Act was unconstitutional. Belobaba was fiercely critical of the act overall, though his decision primarily rested on it being an infringement of freedom of expression rights as opposed to an interference in democratic voting rights.
Bucking the trend of near total silence in the western media as Ukraine's government drifts further and further towards the far right, The Guardian published an article Monday detailing attacks by Ukrainian fascist militias against the Roma that have been met with little to no response from the authorities.
There are some junctions and points in time when the fundamentally ugly and vicious underpinnings of the system we live under come more sharply into focus. These last few days are certainly one of those.
Funny how things change when the "rule of law" no longer goes the way of oil industry hack politicians, including faux "social democratic" ones.
Our top food related post was: Schmaltz Appetizing Grab n' Go a must for smoked fish, bagel and cream cheese sandwiches
