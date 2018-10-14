Bolsonaro, White Supremacists and the UCP, Oscar Romero & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos October 7 - 14

This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of October 7 - 14.
1) Brazil Elections: Leftist PT Biggest Party in Lower House, Bolsonaro's PSL Expands
Telesur
Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT) became the top political party in the lower house of the country’s Congress, taking 57 seats out of the body’s 513, while the far-right Social Liberal Party (PSL) of Jair Bolsonaro made a strong showing, coming in second with 51 seats.
2) Brazil Elections: Bolsonaro, Haddad To Face Off In Second Round
Telesur
With over 90 percent of the ballots counted, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro wins the first round with 46,3 percent of the vote but fails to reach the 50 percent necessary for getting elected the new president of Brazil on the first round. Fernando Haddad of the PT who got 28,9 percent is now in second place and will face Bolsonaro in the second round on October 28.
3) Brazil Candidates Support PT's Haddad After First Round
Telesur
Some candidates immediately expressed implicit or explicit support for the PT candidate in light of the strong showing by Bolsonaro during the first round of voting in Brazil.
4) Brazil’s Bolsonaro-Led Far Right Wins a Victory Far More Sweeping and Dangerous Than Anyone Predicted. Its Lessons Are Global.
Glenn Greenwald, The Intercept
FOR THE PAST THIRTY YEARS, Congressman Jair Bolsonaro was a fringe extremist in Brazilian politics, known mostly for outlandish, deliberately inflammatory quotes in which he paid homage to the most notorious torturers of the 1964-1985 military regime, constantly heralded the 1964 coup as a “defense of democracy,” told a female socialist colleague in Congress that she was too ugly to “deserve” his rape, announced that he’d rather learn that his son died in a car accident than was gay, and said he conceived a daughter after having four sons only due to a “moment of weakness.” (Last September, he used Google to translate a Brazilian epithet for LGBTs to, in essence, call me a faggot on Twitter).
5) Three UCP Candidates Got Caught Partying With a Hate Group. Jason Kenney’s Excuse Makes No Sense.
Press Progress
Why did three nomination candidates for Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party end up partying with a white supremacist hate group?
6) Jason Kenney Says Racists Aren’t Welcome in the Conservative Party – The Facts Tell a Different Story
North 99
Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party is facing criticism for allowing members of the far-right, anti-Muslim anti-immigrant group Soldiers of Odin to attend UCP candidate nomination events.
7) The end of Roe v Wade, one way or another
Rosemary Westwood, Maclean's
It is done. With the haste of a Disney princess about to have her horse-drawn carriage turned to a pumpkin, Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday evening, hours after the Senate confirmed him by a narrow margin.
|via Facebook
Dennis Raphael, The Toronto Star
In 1845, Friedrich Engels described the phenomena by which working-class residents in Manchester died prematurely because of their living and working conditions. He did not simply label the occurrence as we usually do today: “Premature deaths due to unfortunate circumstances,” but rather coined the term “social murder” to make explicit the source of these premature deaths.
Al Jazeera
German police arrest Bulgarian official in Hamburg over murder of journalist Viktoria Marinova, say Bulgarian officials.
Central Executive Committee, Communist Party of Canada
The NAFTA-USMCA agreement announced by the US and Canada has been claimed as a victory by both Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau; but for working people, this deal only tightens the corporate handcuffs. The Communist Party of Canada calls on Parliament to refuse to ratify the USMCA, and we urge the labour and democratic movements to mobilize against this sellout of the interests of working people and farmers in Canada.
Cynthia Mulligan, 680 News
After 100 days in office, the Ford government continues to dismantle many of the previous Liberal government’s initiatives: cap and trade, the sex-ed curriculum and now a fire certification program.
Josh Gerstein, Politico
FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate on Wednesday that the White House put limits on the re-opened investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but the law enforcement chief insisted that the process used was a typical one.
Emily Chung · CBC News
Much of the plastic trash cleaned up from Canadian shorelines by volunteers in September could be traced back five companies: Nestlé, Tim Hortons, PepsiCo, the Coca-Cola Company and McDonald's, an audit led by Greenpeace Canada has found.
Meghan Murphy, Unherd
This year’s freshers fair at the University of Brighton offered up a new fun way to meet people and get involved in campus life: prostitution. Last week, while students perused various societies and sports clubs they could join to upgrade their college experience, they would also have come across the Sex Workers’ Outreach Project (SWOP) stall, which offered condoms, as well as tips for young women (let’s call a spade a spade – young men were not the assumed future ‘sex workers’ SWOP was targeting) who might choose to sell sex as a means to support their studies.
Kathleen Harris · CBC News
Details of a murder trial that saw the sexual history of the victim, Cindy Gladue, presented to the jury — and her torn vaginal tissue entered as evidence — played out before the Supreme Court of Canada today as the justices heard arguments on whether her accused killer should face a new trial.
Brent Patterson, Rabble
The Supreme Court of Canada has just ruled that federal cabinet ministers do not have a duty to consult with Indigenous peoples before they introduce legislation that might affect their treaty and constitutional rights.
17) In a dissenting voice, Justice Abella upholds Indigenous rights while majority on Supreme Court waffles
Karl Nerenberg, Rabble
The Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision this week that says the federal government does not have the duty to consult Indigenous people when drafting laws, includes a powerful opposing opinion.
Charles Smith · CBC News
Living wages do not just mean giving workers better economic choices, although certainly that is a real benefit. Living wages allow workers real choice in how the fruits of their labour materialize within larger society.
Press Progress
Lance Coulter, one of three United Conservative Party nomination candidates recently photographed partying with a white supremacist hate group, has a history interacting with white nationalist and alt-right content on social media.
Granma
This peaceful people has suffered the loss of 3,478 of its citizens due to brutal terrorist acts, among them the victims of the in-flight bombing of a Cubana de Aviación plane over Barbados.
Tomorrow, Zapatista art and autonomy will be exhibited for the first time in Havana, Cuba.
Tomorrow, Zapatista art and autonomy will be exhibited for the first time in Havana, Cuba.
John Clarke, Counterfire
Corporate exploiters like the Jeff Bezos giant are feeling the heat as workers organise, but its pay announcement should be treated carefully.
30) Hungary's homeless fear they are Viktor Orbán's next target
Shaun Walker, The Guardian
Many countries have struggled to deal with the issue of homelessness but Hungary may be the first to put a constitutional ban on living on the streets. From next week, being homeless in Hungary will violate the constitution.
31) Italy's Matteo Salvini says 'little ethnic shops' should close by 9pm
Shaun Walker, The Guardian
Many countries have struggled to deal with the issue of homelessness but Hungary may be the first to put a constitutional ban on living on the streets. From next week, being homeless in Hungary will violate the constitution.
31) Italy's Matteo Salvini says 'little ethnic shops' should close by 9pm
Angela Giuffrida, The Guardian
Italy’s far-right interior minister has come under fire for a proposal that would force what he calls “little ethnic shops” to close by 9pm.
32) 100 Days of Ford: Shut Down the Province to Stop the Cuts!
CUPW Statement
100 days have now passed since Doug Ford and the Conservatives came to power, and their anti-worker, pro-poverty agenda is already in full swing. In just over three months we have already seen cuts to mental health funding, the cancellation of a school repair fund, the privatization of marijuana sales, the cancellation of the Basic Income pilot, and the proposed repeal of Bill 148, along with a freezing of the minimum wage.
