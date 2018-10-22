Monday, October 22, 2018
Curry Flavoured Clay Baked Red Chicken
This recipe is best suited for whole chicken legs or a combination of drumsticks and thighs. The portions given here are for 4 or 5 whole chicken legs.
To begin you want to make your paste.
Red Paste Ingredients:
4 tablespoons curry powder
2 tablespoons paprika
1 small knob of ginger minced
2 minced cloves of garlic
a few dashes of cayenne pepper to taste (I like around 4 or 5 dashes)
salt and pepper to taste
5 ounces of melted butter
1 small onion diced
Melt the butter and add all the ingredients except for the onion. Stir gently over low heat until fully blended.
Prepare and soak the clay baker for 15-20 minutes for use as per usual. (If you are new to clay baking, you can read this post on the basics from a previous blog: The simple art of Clay Baking)
Add your chicken pieces to the baker and top each piece evenly with the paste, reserving half of the paste for later.
Top the baker and place into a COLD oven (you must always place clay bakers into a cold oven). Turn the oven up to 425 degrees and bake for 40 minutes with the top on.
Towards the end of the first part of the cooking time, reheat the reserved paste and add the diced onion, blending it over low heat.
After 40 minutes remove the clay baker from the oven keeping the heat on. Remove the top and set safely aside. Be careful when doing this as the baker will be exceptionally hot.
Spoon the rest of the paste with onion evenly over the chicken again.
Place the baker, now top off, back into the oven and increase the heat to 500 degrees.
Bake for 20 minutes more. (Always remember that Health Canada says chicken pieces should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees).
If you are using whole legs, I like to split them at the joint before serving.
This flavourful dish goes well with either red or white wine, and is perfect served with a side of rice and / or a garden salad.
Enjoy.
