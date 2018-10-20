20 Panoramic Views of Soviet Ulyanovsk 1969 -- Lenin's Birthplace

Today we are taking a look at a postcard folder with 20 panoramic views of the city of Ulyanovsk on the Volga. These date from 1969 during the Soviet era.
As we noted there Ulyanovsk's claim to fame during Soviet times was that it was the birthplace of V. I. Lenin who was, of course, born Vladimir Ulyanov. As a result the city was renamed from the original Simbirsk in 1924. Ironically Simbirsk was also the birthplace of Alexander Kerensky
Ulyanovsk was a major tourist destination while the USSR still existed. It had museums at all of the three residences that Lenin's family owned at various points.
What is interesting about these photos is that they are panoramic with no "portrait" formats. I am particularly fond of how this format works out in the views of the Garden on Lenin Street and of the Volga Riverside Station.
Monument to V. I. Lenin
The Garden on Lenin Street
Note the Tatra T-3 tramcars in the background
Square by the Railway Station with a
bust of Volodya Ulyanov
Monument to I. N. Ulyanov
Ulyanovsk Railway Station
Karamzin Garden
View of the Volga near the
40th Anniversary of the Komsomol Park
Riverside Station
I. A. Gontcharov's House
I. A. Gontcharov Museum of Arts and Local Lore
Novy Venets Boulevard
No. 21 Ulyanov Street, the House Where Lenin Spent His Youth
On the Right: V. I. Lenin Regional Library
On the Left: I. N. Ulyanov Pedagogical Institute
Monument to Karl Marx
Music School
The Former Gymnasium Where Volodya Ulyanov Studied 1879-87
Lenin Memorial Museum
Branch of the Central Lenin Museum
Garden of the Ulyanovs
Lenin Square
