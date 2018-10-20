Friday, October 5, 2018

20 Panoramic Views of Soviet Ulyanovsk 1969 -- Lenin's Birthplace


Today we are taking a look at a postcard folder with 20 panoramic views of the city of Ulyanovsk on the Volga. These date from 1969 during the Soviet era.

We have looked at Ulyanovsk before in the post Ulyanovsk -- 18 Soviet Postcards of the USSR Tourist Destination and Lenin's Birthplace. 

As we noted there Ulyanovsk's claim to fame during Soviet times was that it was the birthplace of V. I. Lenin who was, of course, born Vladimir Ulyanov. As a result the city was renamed from the original Simbirsk in 1924. Ironically Simbirsk was also the birthplace of Alexander Kerensky

Ulyanovsk was a major tourist destination while the USSR still existed. It had museums at all of the three residences that Lenin's family owned at various points.

What is interesting about these photos is that they are panoramic with no "portrait" formats. I am particularly fond of how this format works out in the views of the Garden on Lenin Street and of the Volga Riverside Station.

Monument to V. I. Lenin


The Garden on Lenin Street
Note the Tatra T-3 tramcars in the background


Square by the Railway Station with a
bust of Volodya Ulyanov


Monument to I. N. Ulyanov


Ulyanovsk Railway Station


Karamzin Garden


View of the Volga near the
40th Anniversary of the Komsomol Park


Riverside Station


I. A. Gontcharov's House


I. A. Gontcharov Museum of Arts and Local Lore


Novy Venets Boulevard


No. 21 Ulyanov Street, the House Where Lenin Spent His Youth


On the Right: V. I. Lenin Regional Library
On the Left: I. N. Ulyanov Pedagogical Institute


Monument to Karl Marx


Music School


The Former Gymnasium Where Volodya Ulyanov Studied 1879-87


Lenin Memorial Museum 


Branch of the Central Lenin Museum 


Garden of the Ulyanovs


Lenin Square

See also: Visit the USSR - A look at the Soviet Union in the late 1960s from Intourist (w. photos)

See also: Sochi 1978 -- A Postcard Visit to a Soviet Resort City



