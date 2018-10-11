Thursday, October 11, 2018
October 15 is a Day of Action in Ontario! -- The Fight for $15 is far from over
This will take hundreds of dollars out of the pockets of some of the most marginalized and vulnerable workers in the province.
There is no question that higher minimum wages have a profound impact on the lives of workers at the lower end of the wage scale.
We see the devastating effect halting the planned increase would have on young people in Emma Paling's article: Doug Ford’s Minimum Wage Halt Will Increase Kids’ Exhaustion, Anxiety: Teachers.
Charles Smith points out that the minimum wage is also about fundamental issues of fairness in our society and economy in his article: Labour is essential': Living wage about more than just economics. Smith asks the critical question "What gives a business the right to profit off the labour of its employees while not compensating them in a way that allows them to live a full life, free from poverty?".
There are many other articles that help to counter the Chamber of Commerce style nonsense being parroted by the Ford regime. You can find some of them at: Ten myth-busting articles about the minimum wage in Ontario.
But, it is not simply the minimum wage that is under threat. All of the hard won rights in Bill 148 are in jeopardy as is noted in Ontario Business Lobby Calls Additional Domestic Abuse Leave, Other Rules “Harmful to Business”, Begs Ford to Repeal It and Ford government prepares to drop the axe on labour reforms.
This attack on the rights and wages of workers needs to be resisted which makes the upcoming October 15 Day of Action across Ontario being organized by the Fight for $15 and Fairness, labour and community groups all the more important.
Rallies in support of the $15 minimum wage and labour rights are being held in several communities including Toronto, London, Ottawa Ajax, etc. We have included links to the details for each event below.
Defend $15 & Fairness Morning Outreach Blitz!, Toronto
Toronto Day of Action - University of Toronto
Toronto Day of Action - York University
Hands off Labour Law, Hands off $15 Rally, Toronto
Educators for $15 & Fairness at Lawrence West Station, Toronto
London Day of Action - Fanshawe College
London Day of Action - Chamber of Commerce
Brampton Day of Action
Hamilton Day of Action - Rally at Jackson Square
Scarborough Day of Action - Scarborough Centre
Scarborough Day of Action - Scarborough Agincourt
Scarborough Day of Action - Scarborough Rouge Park
Waterloo Day of Action
Ottawa Day of Action
Cobourg Day of Action
Ajax Day of Action
Alliston Day of Action - Educators Rally to Protect $15
Oakville Day of Action - Banner Drop
Mississauga Day of Action - Celebration Square
Peterborough Day of Action
You can check out all Fight for $15 and Fairness events on their Event Page.
On October 15 it is time to take to the streets and tell the Ford government that the workers and people of Ontario won't let him and his corporate cronies turn back the clock. As the Fight for $15 and Fairness puts it "Millions of workers are counting on the raise to $15, coming on January 1, 2019. Don’t let the Big Business bullies stop it now!".
