Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Faux "secularist" bigotry strikes again with the CAQ
The new hard-right CAQ government in Quebec claims that it cares so much about "secularism" and so-called "religious neutrality" that it is threatening to fire public employees such as teachers if they wear any type of religious headdress or symbols.
This is rather obviously aimed at Islamic and Muslim women as well as at Jews.
Despite this allegedly deep commitment to "secularism" they have made it clear that the giant crucifix in the National Assembly will stay. “It is a heritage object”, Simon Jolin-Barrette, a spokesman for the CAQ transition team said.
What heritage would that be from?
It would be the "heritage" of the deeply reactionary, obscurantist, bigoted and religious regime of Maurice Duplessis that put it there in 1936. Duplessis used to say that he led the “only Catholic government in North America.”
It is tragic when "secularism" is so obviously used as a cover for outright bigotry and racism.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 6:04 PM
Labels: CAQ, Islamophobia, Quebec
No comments:
