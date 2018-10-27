Saturday, October 27, 2018

Basil Tomato Pasta Toss

By Natalie 

This is a really nice way to use up any extra fresh basil and tomatoes that you have from the garden or store.

First, prepare half a package of linguine cooked al dente. Liberally salt the cooking water.


Reserve 1 cup of the salted cooking water.

In a wide mouthed pan swirl in about 3 tbsp olive oil. Add 5 cloves of crushed garlic, 1  cup of roughly chopped fresh tomato, 1 small diced onion (or half a regular sized one) and season with a bit of pepper and salt.




Saute the fresh ingredients, slightly mashing down the tomatoes as you go, over medium heat. After a few minutes add the cooked and drained pasta to your pan and sauteed ingredients, adding some cooking water to create a saucy consistency.


Season this to taste and near the very end add a large handful of torn fresh basil and a handful of grated Parmesan cheese.






Serve alongside a bowl of fresh Parmesan, and baguette slices for a quick and delicious pasta side or main.

