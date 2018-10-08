Farley Mowat Speaks Out on Canada's Role in Vietnam, 1966

See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Farley Mowat Speaks Out on Canada's Role in Vietnam
Published in 1966 this leaflet flowed out of a conference that was held in Toronto in opposition to the war in Vietnam and looking at Canada's role in it. The conference was organized by several anti-war groups.
Written by famed Canadian writer and environmental activist Farley Mowat (1921- 2014), the leaflet denounces the cruel, brutal and illegal war of imperialist aggression being waged by the Americans against the Vietnamese, It characterizes the war as a racist one and rejects entirely the grounds on which the Americans tried to justify it.
The leaflet's final paragraph, could, quite frankly, have been written last week:
The United States of America, and its flaccid, parasitic allies (which must include Canada) has become the major threat to world peace and, by extension, to the survival of mankind. I am afraid that if there is a third world war - the United States will start it. I, personally, am not prepared to give any further credence to the protestations of the Government of the United States that it seeks peace in the world. I believe it seeks power - world power - and that it will use all means at its disposal, including the greatest and most destructive military machine the world has ever known, to achieve its unstated ends. Those who choose to adhere to Washington, on the principle that it is better to be on the side of the winner than the loser, are deluding themselves. In the future which threatens us...there will be only losers.
(click on scans to enlarge)
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment