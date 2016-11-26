Fidel Castro 1926-2016 w. Photos from Revolutionary Cuba 1975

All photos from Cuba Today, Havana 1975, published to mark the celebrations of the 15th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution that were held in 1974.
"Nothing in the world is irreversible, not even capitalism."
"A revolution is a struggle to the death between the future and the past."
"I find capitalism repugnant. It is filthy, it is gross, it is alienating."
"They talk about the failure of socialism but where is the success of capitalism in Africa, Asia and Latin America?"
"Condemn me. It does not matter. History will absolve me."
