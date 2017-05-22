See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! - J. B. Salsberg MPP Labor-Progressive Party (Communist Party) 1950
A leaflet calling for a national employment strategy and for a more humane unemployment insurance policy that was written by the Communist Ontario MPP, J. B. Salsberg who we have looked at before on this blog.
