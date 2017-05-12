The Yugoslav Peoples Fight to Live -- Josip Broz Tito 1944

See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: The Yugoslav Peoples Fight to Live, Josip Broz Tito
This fascinating leaflet was released in 1944 when WWII was still raging across Europe, though the tide had turned and the Nazis were in full retreat. Written by the future, postwar Communist leader of Yugoslavia it provides some details of the formation and struggles of the anti-fascist resistance in that country from his unique point-of-view.
Yugoslavia is one of the few countries whose partisan anti-Nazi resistance played a truly significant role in its liberation.
The leaflet also speaks of the fight to unify all the different peoples of Yugoslavia both against the Nazis and Italian fascists and against the Serbian and Croatian nationalist collaborators the Chetniks and the Ustashi.
(Click on images to enlarge)
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment