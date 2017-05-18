Swan Nests and Turtle Families at Sam Smith Park -- The Lakeside Parks of South Etobicoke VI

Now it seems that a pair of swans have built their nest right beside this outlook and the mother is tending to her eggs there.
This is a really amazing sight and a unique opportunity to see this up close!
Please don't disturb them if you do go to check it out.
Also here we share a few other park photos...including one of a turtle family sunning themselves.
Spring at Sam Smith is pretty great!
(Click on images to enlarge)
Alternately you can take the subway to Kipling station and the 44 Kipling South or the new 180 Kipling Express bus to the park. Simply stay on the bus to the very end of its route. You will get off the bus right at the northern end of the park.
If you are driving you exit at the Kipling exit of the Gardiner Expressway and go south.
For more information on the park see the City of Toronto website.
You can also learn more about the history of and efforts to preserve the park at the Friends of Sam Smith Park blog.
All photos by Michael Laxer
