Toronto Working Class and Immigrant Life 1910 - A Photographic Exposition

|Rear of Centre Avenue
This is a remarkable portfolio of photographs taken of Toronto in 1910 that was put out in the 1960s.
Unlike many photographic looks at the city's past, this one is not nostalgic or glamorous in anyway, but is rather a portrait of working class and immigrant life in the city.
Spare and revealing, they display a side of the city's history all too often forgotten.
Kitchen in Central Toronto
Kensington Avenue
Sewer Construction
Workers in a Barton Ave. Storm Overflow Sewer
Women's Dispensary, Seaton Street
4 Dwelling Common Yard
Cellar Dwelling, Terauley Street
Immigrant Family
Macedonian Lodging House, Front Street
Bulgarian Lodging House, King St. E.
William Street (now Simcoe)
Immigrant Child
Virgin's Lane (runs into Cherry St.)
Unidentified Mission Hall
10 cent Lodging House on Front St. E.
Humber Valley
Rear of Chestnut St.
Front St.
Terauley St.
Measuring the Ice Depth in Humber River
(What a lousy job!)
Excavation, Yonge & Grosvenor Streets
Cheap Lodgings, Front St. E.
Bulgarian Lodging House, Front St. E.
St. Clair Ave. W.
High Park
Toronto Island Filtration Plant Installation Site
The Humber Valley
