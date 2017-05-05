Friday, May 5, 2017

Toronto Working Class and Immigrant Life 1910 - A Photographic Exposition

Rear of  Centre Avenue


This is a remarkable portfolio of photographs taken of Toronto in 1910 that was put out in the 1960s.


Unlike many photographic looks at the city's past, this one is not nostalgic or glamorous in anyway, but is rather a portrait of working class and immigrant life in the city.


Spare and revealing, they display a side of the city's history all too often forgotten.

Kitchen in Central Toronto

Kensington Avenue


Sewer Construction

Workers in a Barton Ave. Storm Overflow Sewer

Women's Dispensary, Seaton Street

 4 Dwelling Common Yard

Cellar Dwelling, Terauley Street


Immigrant Family

Macedonian Lodging House, Front Street

Bulgarian Lodging House, King St. E.

William Street (now Simcoe)

Immigrant Child


Virgin's Lane (runs into Cherry St.)


Unidentified Mission Hall


10 cent Lodging House on Front St. E.

Humber Valley

Rear of Chestnut St.

Front St.

Terauley St.

Measuring the Ice Depth in Humber River
(What a lousy job!)


Excavation, Yonge & Grosvenor Streets

Cheap Lodgings, Front St. E.


Bulgarian Lodging House, Front St. E. 


St. Clair Ave. W.


High Park

Toronto Island Filtration Plant Installation Site

The Humber Valley

