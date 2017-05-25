Thursday, May 25, 2017
Salmon Fillets Slow-Baked with Dill Sauce
Today we are going to look at at an absolutely delightful way to cook perfectly moist salmon fillets that are served with a delicious baked on crust (with hints of Dijon) and a dill sauce.
While the technique is called "slow-baking" it actually takes very little time (one of the great things about cooking fish generally).
To begin you want to use salmon fillets with the skin still on the bottom.
The measurements we used for this recipe were for two large sized fillets.
First mix together 5 tablespoons of mayonnaise and 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard. Set aside (separately to avoid any cross-contamination) 3 tablespoons of the mixture and, then, spread around 1 tablespoon of this mix in a thin, even layer across the top (skinless) part of each fillet.
Then mix together 4 tablespoons of seasoned bread crumbs and 2 teaspoons of olive oil and spoon half on each of the two fillets evenly on top of the mayonnaise-Dijon mix.
Place the topped fillets skin side down onto a shallow baking tray lined with parchment paper.
Put the tray on the middle rack of an oven preheated to 275 degrees and bake for approximately 20 minutes. Unless your fillets are unusually thick, that is all the time you will need.
While the fillets are cooking mix the the reserved mayonnaise-Dijon mixture with 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill and the juice of one lemon.
When done plate the fillets and spoon the dill sauce over them.
Slow-baking salmon ensures that it will not come out dry, while the addition of the breadcrumb spread adds nice texture that compliments the bold dill, mayonnaise and Dijon flavours.
An impressive dish that is easy to make.
Enjoy.
