Toussaint Louverture, Haitian Revolutionary Leader and Hero
Born May 20, 1743
"Toussaint Louverture was the finest product of that greatest period in human history: The Age of Enlightenment" -C. L. R. James
"In overthrowing me, they have only felled the trunk of the tree of black liberty in Saint Domingue [Haiti]. It will regrow from the roots because they are deep and many"
-Toussaint Louverture upon realizing he had been betrayed by Napoleon who had him imprisoned, shortly after which he died.
