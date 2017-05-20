Saturday, May 20, 2017

Toussaint Louverture, Haitian Revolutionary Leader and Hero Born May 20, 1743

Born May 20, 1743

"Toussaint Louverture was the finest product of that greatest period in human history: The Age of Enlightenment" -C. L. R. James


"In overthrowing me, they have only felled the trunk of the tree of black liberty in Saint Domingue [Haiti]. It will regrow from the roots because they are deep and many"
-Toussaint Louverture upon  realizing he had been betrayed by Napoleon who had him imprisoned, shortly after which he died.

