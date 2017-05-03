Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Vindaloo Flavoured Slow Braised Seasoned Oxtail
As regular readers of this blog know, I love making oxtail!
Today, as I have in the past, I am going to make an oxtail dish that is braised on the stove-top, though this time in a large saucepan as opposed to a Dutch Oven.
Also, I have changed the ingredients up somewhat in a way that adds some stronger Indian flavours to this classic Caribbean dish.
We used around 3 lb. of oxtail for this recipe.
To begin, in a large bowl season your oxtail with the following:
2 tablespoons curry powder
1 tablespoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon dry mustard
1 tablespoon tandoori masala seasoning
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon black pepper
sea salt to taste
Toss thoroughly to evenly coat.
In a large saucepan heat some olive oil over medium-high and then brown the seasoned oxtail pieces about 2 minutes or so a side. As you are browning the oxtail be sure to scrape around any of the seasoning and juices that get on the bottom of the pan.
When the oxtail is browned add enough beef stock to just cover the oxtail pieces. To this add 1 tablespoon of dark soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, 4 bay leaves and 3 heaping teaspoons of Vindaloo style curry paste.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, for four hours. At this point the meat will be fall-off-the-bone tender!
This is great served with rice (or rice and peas), coleslaw and some roti or naan bread on the side.
Stay tuned for some more oxtail variations in the near future.
Enjoy.
See also: Stove-top Caribbean Style Braised Oxtail
See also: 12-Hour Slow Cooked Caribbean-Style Oxtail
