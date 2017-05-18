Thursday, May 18, 2017

Best of the Best from Arkansas Cookbook w. Catfish, Chicken Fried Steak, Cornbread and more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT


Vintage Cookbook: Best of the Best from Arkansas Cookbook


Publication Details: Quail Ridge Press, 2005


The "Best of the Best" US state themed cookbook series is a terrific set of cookbooks that compile recipes from a variety of sources to put together a culinary portrait of each place.

Some of these are more interesting than others as some American regional cuisines are more interesting than others.

The Arkansas installment is a terrific and very large (close to 300 pages) cookbook full of interesting and, in some cases, weird recipes, a great many of which I would like to make or, in some cases like Chicken Fried Steak (not this version specifically, though they are all similar), already have.

It even has a recipe that purports to be a Hillary Clinton favourite from the Clinton days in the state...and it is a recipe that looks pretty darn good!

(Click on images to enlarge) 

















