Leaflet: You and Your Future - National Federation of Labor Youth c.1952
This was a promotional leaflet for the National Federation of Labor Youth (NFLY) that, based on references in it, was released sometime around 1952. NFLY was the youth wing of the Labor Progressive Party (Communist Party of Canada).
The leaflet is interesting on a number of levels. As this was during the height of McCarthyism joining NFLY would have been a very radical act. The leaflet is very explicit in its anti-capitalism and socialism, its internationalism and anti-racism, and is ahead of its time in calls for things like "Equal pay for equal work".
