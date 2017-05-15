See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: In South Vietnam US Biggest Operation Foiled Tay Ninh (February-April 1967)
As with the leaflet posted written by Tito from WWII, this one also looks at a military resistance to invaders and occupiers from the perspective of the liberation forces.
In this case it is the Vietnamese perspective related to a series of battles that occurred fighting the American imperialist forces near the border of Cambodia in what was then South Vietnam.
This was a 1967 campaign that was called Operation Junction City by the Americans and that they claimed as a victory at the time. As you can see here the Vietnamese felt they had repelled the Americans and, with the hindsight of history (and despite the fact that their claims about American losses of men and material are, given what we know now, exaggerated) it would seem that their overall claim is far closer to the truth. The operation failed in its primary objectives and all of these ultimately ineffective American attacks eventually culminated in the US forces being driven out and in Vietnam being finally liberated.
It serves as a reminder of the brave and dedicated resistance of the people of Vietnam in the face of the might of empire and as a counter to most accounts of the Vietnam War we see that are almost always from an American point-of-view.
(click on images to enlarge)
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment