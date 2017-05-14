Sunday, May 14, 2017
Eggplant, Black Mushroom, Lentil and Wild Rice Stew
Submitted by Natalie
Today we look at a delicious vegetarian dish with spinach, black mushrooms, lentils, wild rice and eggplant that is excellent as a main or side and that combines lots of flavour with a pleasing texture.
Ingredients:
1 chopped onion
1 small eggplant, chopped into bite sized pieces.
2 tablespoons chopped garlic
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon tandoori masala spice
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (optional for non-vegetarians)
1/2 teaspoon Vegeta seasoning dissolved in 1/2 cup boiling water (or 1/2 cup vegetable stock)
3/4 cup of re-hydrated black fungus mushrooms-sliced and cut into smaller pieces.
1 cup small orange lentils-washed1 cup cooked wild rice, slightly al dente
1 cup chopped spinach
cayenne pepper
water
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan to medium-high. Add the chopped onion and chopped eggplant and saute for 5-10 minutes using a bit of the stock to keep it moist as eggplant is very absorbent.
Add the re-hydrated black fungus mushrooms, the tandoori masala and the cumin, and saute for a couple of minutes more, allowing the seasonings to sizzle and become aromatic.
Add the remaining stock, wild rice, lentils, garlic, a dash of cayenne pepper, the Worcestershire (optional), apple cider vinegar and soy sauce, and 1 cup of water and simmer for 35-45 minutes until the lentils are nice and soft.
With a few minutes left to cook, add the chopped spinach, stirring until it melds into the stew.
When ready stir in 1 teaspoon of butter and mix in until creamy, sprinkle parsley over the stew and mix slightly.
Serve in bowls and squeeze some lemon over each portion. Perfect served as well with a jammy soft boiled egg. Add a dash or two more of cayenne and/or desired hot sauce over top for a bit a extra kick.
Enjoy.
