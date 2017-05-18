A Trip on the 1980 Moscow Metro - Part II

|The Izmailovskaya Station
Today we return to our trip on the spectacular Moscow Metro. Or, rather, the Moscow Metro in 1980.
The Moscow Metro, of course, is internationally known for its opulence and spectacular stations. Built in several stages beginning in the 1930s it was meant to both be a showcase of Soviet engineering and technology as well as a very pleasant ride and set of surroundings for Moscow commuters and working people.
In a remarkable statement of resilience and resistance, sections and stations of the subway were both expanded and completed during the Second World War!
It is the fifth largest subway system in the world.
In 1980 a photographic tour of the metro system was published in the USSR that I came across at a recent Communist Party booksale.
While the text is almost entirely in Russian, the station names are given in English as well. The photos are really quite beautiful and are of interest both for those who like vintage photography and for those interested in transportation.
This is the second part of what will be a three part exploration of some of the best of this book and its photos.
This installment has some interesting photographic techniques being used as well as photos of some truly amazing murals and monuments.
(Click on images to enlarge)
Monument to the Workers Who Built the Metro
The Sokol Station
The Airport Station
The Dinamo Station
The Byelorusskaya Station
The Majakovskaya Station
The Sverdlov Square Station
The Novokuznetskaya Station
The Paveletskaya Station
The Avtozavodskaya Station
The Kievskaya Station
The Arbatskaya Station
The Revolution Square Station
The Kurskaya Station
The Baumanskaya Station
The Electrozavodskaya Station
The Semenovskaya Station
The Izmailovsky Park Station
The Izmailovskaya Station
