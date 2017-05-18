Thursday, May 18, 2017

A Trip on the 1980 Moscow Metro - Part II

The Izmailovskaya Station 

Today we return to our trip on the spectacular Moscow Metro. Or, rather, the Moscow Metro in 1980.


The Moscow Metro, of course, is internationally known for its opulence and spectacular stations. Built in several stages beginning in the 1930s it was meant to both be a showcase of Soviet engineering and technology as well as a very pleasant ride and set of surroundings for Moscow commuters and working people.



In a remarkable statement of resilience and resistance, sections and stations of the subway were both expanded and completed during the Second World War!

It is the fifth largest subway system in the world.

 In 1980 a photographic tour of the metro system was published in the USSR that I came across at a recent Communist Party booksale.

While the text is almost entirely in Russian, the station names are given in English as well. The photos are really quite beautiful and are of interest both for those who like vintage photography and for those interested in transportation.

This is the second part of what will be a three part exploration of some of the best of this book and its photos.

This installment has some interesting photographic techniques being used as well as photos of some truly amazing murals and monuments.

(Click on images to enlarge)

Monument to the Workers Who Built the Metro


The Sokol Station




The Airport Station



The Dinamo Station





The Byelorusskaya Station


The Majakovskaya Station






The Sverdlov Square Station



The Novokuznetskaya Station





The Paveletskaya Station




The Avtozavodskaya Station


The Kievskaya Station



The Arbatskaya Station








The Revolution Square Station




The Kurskaya Station




The Baumanskaya Station




The Electrozavodskaya Station





The Semenovskaya Station





The Izmailovsky Park Station




The Izmailovskaya Station




