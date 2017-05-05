The Left Chapter
Friday, May 5, 2017
For Disarmament and Jobs! - Vote Communist 1984
Communist Party of Canada Election Poster 1984
A very clever 80s era modern take on "they shall beat their swords into plowshares"
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
1:48 PM
Labels:
Communist Party
