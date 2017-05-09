Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Sophie Scholl, 9 May 1921 – 22 February 1943
Today is the birthday of anti-Nazi hero Sophie Scholl who was executed in Germany in 1943 for her incredibly courageous resistance efforts with the White Rose group.
"Somebody, after all, had to make a start. What we wrote and said is also believed by many others. They just don't dare express themselves as we did."
"How can we expect a righteousness to prevail when there is hardly anyone who will give himself up undividedly to a righteous cause?"
