Sunday, November 24, 2019
UK Election, Chilean Protests, Colombian General Strike & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos November 17 - 24
This list covers the week of November 17 - 24.
If you are looking for this week's news, videos and updates about the ongoing imperialist backed right wing racist coup in Bolivia see: "It’s called a coup" -- News, Videos, Statements and Developments about Bolivia.
We have changed the format of the round-up so that the links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic.
Chilean Protests:
An impression of the atmosphere at the continuing mass protests against neoliberal policies and the government in Santiago after more than one month of non-stop resistance.
- Chile Police Continue to Use Pellet Rounds Despite Ban
- After a month in the streets, Chileans continue to resist
- Chile: Human Rights Violations May Lead to Piñera's Impeachment
Latin America / Caribbean:
- Uruguayan Presidential Elections are Under Way
- Evangelical Groups Are the New U.S. Tool for Coups in Latin America
- OAS Seeks to Divide Latin American Countries: Zapatero
- Conspiracy and silence from the Organization of American States
- Dominica Rejects OAS Interference in Elections in Washington DC
- Venezuelan students march in defense of democracy, peace and sovereignty
- Another Failed US-Backed Coup Attempt in Venezuela Goes Unnoticed
- Nine reasons why Colombians are going on strike
- Colombia: Curfew in Bogota On Nationwide Strike's Second Day
- Clashes in Colombia as hundreds of thousands protest against government
- 187 Ex-FARC Members Killed Since Signing of Peace Deal: Gov't
- Media continues its smear campaign against Lula
- Bolsonaro is turning back the clock on Brazil, says Lula
- Bolsonaro Leaves PSL to Create Own Far-Right Political Party
- Ecuador's Assembly Rejects President Moreno's Economic Reforms
Violent clashes broke out in Haiti as police fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas at protestors demonstrating against the arrival of the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations:
- Haiti Commemorated 'Victory Day' Demanding Moise's Resignation
British Elections:
- British politics is changing dramatically – and the left sees an opportunity
- The Corbyn effect in Scotland - campaign report
- The manifesto that will change the terms of debate
- 'It's Time For a Real Change', Labour Party Vows To Britain
- Jeremy Corbyn won victory over Boris Johnson among undecided voters in first election debate, poll shows
Europe:
- Prince Andrew showed what true power is: turning a blind eye to abuse
- Ukrainian young Communists lead campaign against Zelensky land sell-off
Canada
- Montreal police have no plans to end street checks, despite concerns
- Teamsters point finger at CN Rail over propane shortage from strike
- Around 3,000 Canadian National Railway Workers Go on Strike
- Metro Vancouver will see bus system shutdown next week if no deal reached for transit workers, union says
- Ontario court strikes down measure allowing students to opt out of fees for 'non-essential services'
- Ontario high school teachers vote in favour of possible strike
- Coach's Corner was a two-man farce for three decades
- More than one-third of people shot to death over a decade by RCMP officers were Indigenous
- Edmonton Monument Glorifies Nazi Collaborator
The United States:
- Why the Hell Did Democrats Just Extend the Patriot Act?
- Not guilty: Jurors acquit border aid volunteer Scott Warren on harboring charges
Middle East:
- Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with bribery, fraud
- Israeli Warplanes Carry Out Airstrikes Over Syria's Damascus
- ‘Orwellian absurdity’: US reversal on settlements draws international outrage
- ‘NY Times’ report on killing of Gaza family is part damage control for Israel’s military
Africa:
- ‘Zone Rouge’: An army of children toils in African mines
Global:
- INTERNATIONAL MEETING CELEBRATES CENTENARY OF COMINTERN, STRESSES DEEPER UNITY OF COMMUNIST MOVEMENT
Ideas:
- Accelerationism: the obscure idea inspiring white supremacist killers around the world
Chile, Colombia, Doug Ford, Ecuador, Haiti, Israel, Jair Bolsonaro, Jeremy Corbyn, Lula, Syria, Uruguay, Venezuela
