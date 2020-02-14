The Left Chapter
Friday, February 14, 2020
Preparing to board a train to the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, August 1963 -- Daily LIFT#128
On the way to the historic civil rights march and demonstration at which Martin Luther King Jr. gave the
"I Have a Dream" speech.
Michael Laxer
8:33 PM
Daily LIFT
Martin Luther King Jr.
Vintage Photography
