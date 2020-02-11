The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Down with Kitchen Slavery! Time For a New Way of Life!, Soviet Poster, 1931 -- Daily LIFT #125
Down with Kitchen Slavery! Time For a New Way of Life!, Soviet Poster, 1931 -- Daily LIFT
#125
Poster by Grigory Mikhailovich Shegal (1889-1956)
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
8:45 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
art
,
Daily LIFT
,
feminism
,
USSR
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment