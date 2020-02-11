Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Down with Kitchen Slavery! Time For a New Way of Life!, Soviet Poster, 1931 -- Daily LIFT #125


Down with Kitchen Slavery! Time For a New Way of Life!, Soviet Poster, 1931 -- Daily LIFT  #125

Poster by Grigory Mikhailovich Shegal (1889-1956)

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)