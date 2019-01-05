Saturday, January 5, 2019

Baked Macaroni and Cheese, Caribbean Style



By Natalie 


Here I am doing a take on the ultimate comfort food inspired by Bajan style Macaroni pie.





Ingredients:

  • 1 box-454g uncooked macaroni (cooked in a good sized pot that can serve as a mixing bowl as well)
  • 2  cups grated cheddar cheese
  • 2 cups grated Monterrey jack (reserve 1 cup of a mix of both cheeses for topping) or grate a bit more to top with.
  • 1 cup evaporated milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 TB ketchup
  • 1 TB yellow mustard
  • couple of dashes of dry mustard powder
  • dash cayenne pepper
  • 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme, (if using dried a crushed generous pinch should do)
  • 1 medium onion, grated or finely diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 (bottom part) scotch bonnet pepper minced (if you like it spicy, add more!)
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/4-1/2C panko breadcrumbs 
  • salt & black pepper to taste
  1. Bring salted water to a boil in a good sized pot.  Add dry macaroni to the boiling water. Cook uncovered until macaroni is tender but still firm.
  2. Preheat oven to 350F (180C).
  3. Drain the macaroni and set aside.
  4. In a separate pot add 1 tb butter and melt. Add black pepper, cayenne, mustard powder, onion, garlic, chopped thyme, scotch bonnet pepper and sizzle for a little while until fragrant and slightly softened. 
  5. Add milk and cream and heat to warm. Do not boil or when you add the egg it will curdle).  Add, ketchup & mustard. Mix into the cooked macaroni.
    Add cheese (reserve about 1 cup for topping). Add salt and pepper to taste. Add eggs at the end. Mix.
  6. Pour into a greased 9″ x 13″ baking dish and top with reserved grated cheese. Sprinkle with panko as this adds a really nice, golden, crispy topping.
  7. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown.
  8. Allow to sit for 10-15 mins before serving.
