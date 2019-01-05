Baked Macaroni and Cheese, Caribbean Style

By Natalie
Here I am doing a take on the ultimate comfort food inspired by Bajan style Macaroni pie.
Ingredients:
- 1 box-454g uncooked macaroni (cooked in a good sized pot that can serve as a mixing bowl as well)
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
- 2 cups grated Monterrey jack (reserve 1 cup of a mix of both cheeses for topping) or grate a bit more to top with.
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 2 TB ketchup
- 1 TB yellow mustard
- couple of dashes of dry mustard powder
- dash cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme, (if using dried a crushed generous pinch should do)
- 1 medium onion, grated or finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 (bottom part) scotch bonnet pepper minced (if you like it spicy, add more!)
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/4-1/2C panko breadcrumbs
- salt & black pepper to taste
- Bring salted water to a boil in a good sized pot. Add dry macaroni to the boiling water. Cook uncovered until macaroni is tender but still firm.
- Preheat oven to 350F (180C).
- Drain the macaroni and set aside.
- In a separate pot add 1 tb butter and melt. Add black pepper, cayenne, mustard powder, onion, garlic, chopped thyme, scotch bonnet pepper and sizzle for a little while until fragrant and slightly softened.
- Add milk and cream and heat to warm. Do not boil or when you add the egg it will curdle). Add, ketchup & mustard. Mix into the cooked macaroni.
Add cheese (reserve about 1 cup for topping). Add salt and pepper to taste. Add eggs at the end. Mix.
- Pour into a greased 9″ x 13″ baking dish and top with reserved grated cheese. Sprinkle with panko as this adds a really nice, golden, crispy topping.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown.
- Allow to sit for 10-15 mins before serving.
