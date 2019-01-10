Thursday, January 10, 2019
The Women's Bill of Rights -- Women for Racial and Economic Equality, USA 1988
The Women's Bill of Rights was a call to action and program issued by the organization Women for Racial and Economic Equality in the United States in early 1988. It calls for the redirection of the military budget to human needs, for reproductive freedoms, a safe environment, free, nonsexist and nonracist childcare and education, the right to a living wage and decent, affordable housing, the right to be free from racist and sexist violence and degrading images of women, for affirmative action and wage equality, and other essential goals for a humane, just society.
Sadly almost all of its points seem even further away from realization now than they did even then.
