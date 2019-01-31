Thursday, January 31, 2019

Betty Crocker's Pie and Pastry Cookbook w. Cheeseburger Pie, Spanish Pizza, Blueberry Cobbler & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Vintage Cookbook: Betty Crocker's Pie and Pastry Cookbook

Publication Details: Golden Press, 1972

1972's Betty Crocker's Pie and Pastry Cookbook is really a tale of two cookbooks. On the one hand there is the practical advice around making various crusts and the classic dessert pie recipes.

On the other hand there are the savoury pie recipes which are often the height of kitsch. The pastry "Cornucopias" stuffed with luncheon meats are a sight to behold. The "Spanish Pizza" combines tomato sauce, sausage and cream cheese! Scrambled Eggs in a Puffy Pastry is that brunch spectacular you never knew you needed. Meanwhile the "Cheeseburger Pie" is almost brilliant in its audacity.

Some of these could make for a memorable Super Bowl extravaganza. If you have the nerve to do it send photos.

(Click on scans to enlarge)























