Betty Crocker's Pie and Pastry Cookbook w. Cheeseburger Pie, Spanish Pizza, Blueberry Cobbler & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

On the other hand there are the savoury pie recipes which are often the height of kitsch. The pastry "Cornucopias" stuffed with luncheon meats are a sight to behold. The "Spanish Pizza" combines tomato sauce, sausage and cream cheese! Scrambled Eggs in a Puffy Pastry is that brunch spectacular you never knew you needed. Meanwhile the "Cheeseburger Pie" is almost brilliant in its audacity.
Some of these could make for a memorable Super Bowl extravaganza. If you have the nerve to do it send photos.
