The labor movement was the principal force that transformed misery and despair into hope and progress - Martin Luther King Jr.
The labor movement was the principal force that transformed misery and despair into hope and progress. Out of its bold struggles, economic and social reform gave birth to unemployment insurance, old-age pensions, government relief for the destitute and, above all, new wage levels that meant not mere survival but a tolerable life. The captains of industry did not lead this transformation; they resisted it until they were overcome. - Martin Luther King Jr., 1965
No comments:
Post a Comment