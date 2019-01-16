Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Spicy Seaweed Soup
A novel way to use seaweed, this is a hearty and delicious spicy soup.
To begin soften a big handful of dried wakame in water for about 10 mins. Drain. Chop into manageable pieces. Set aside.
In a large pot heat 1 TB of olive oil over medium high heat. Add 1 chopped onion, 2 stalks diced celery, 1 diced carrot, 2 cloves minced garlic and 1 thumb-sized knob of minced ginger. Saute for approximately 5 minutes.
Add 2 quarts water and 2 chicken or vegetable bouillon cubes. Bring the water to a boil and then reduce heat and simmer until everything is mixed and the cubes dissolved.
Add 1 TB sesame oil, 4 TB soy sauce, 4 TB apple cider vinegar and 4 shakes of cayenne pepper (or to taste). Bring to a boil for a bit. Add the seaweed and 2 cups of cooked rice- great way to use up leftovers like rice and vegetables. Taste and adjust seasonings and water content. If the soup is a bit too thick add a 1/4 to 1/2 cup of water at a time to dilute.
Simmer gently for 10 or 15 minutes until all the flavours are blended.
If you have a left point-of-view or opinion, a recipe or a story you want to share or if you want to share a petition/appeal or upcoming event you can send them to The Left Chapter via theleftchapter@outlook.com!
Posted by Michael Laxer at 5:30 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment