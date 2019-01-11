Which of these countries is not like the other? -- A Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland Imperialism Quiz!

Saudi Arabia:
- Has NEVER held free and fair national elections
- ALL political parties are banned
- Women's rights activists are routinely imprisoned, flogged and intimidated
- Government critics, gays and lesbians face imprisonment, flogging and beheading
JT & Freeland: Regard the absolute monarchy with one of the worst human rights records in the world as a close and essential ally and stand by a $15 billion arms deal with it.
Ukraine:
- Regime came to power through the illegal and violent overthrow of a democratically elected government -- violence backed by the United States and Canada
- Has banned Communist parties in the country
- Names streets, builds monuments and creates public holidays to celebrate Nazi collaborators during WWII. Coincidentally, Freeland's grandfather was a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator during WWII
- Bans books critical of past "nationalist" leaders while gangs of paramilitary groups supportive of the government terrorize Roma people and others with impunity
Venezuela:
- Has held 24 elections certified as fair by international observers since Hugo Chavez was first elected in 1998 and began the Bolivarian Revolution
- Nicolás Maduro was re-elected president of Venezuela with 67.7% of the vote in an election held early DUE TO THE DEMANDS OF HIS OPPOSITION
- Has dozens of political parties, at least 15 of which have elected officials at one level of government or another
- Is in a region where several governments and leaders -- such as Honduras and Brazil -- have come to power via hard or "soft" coups and which are overtly anti-democratic and dictatorial
- Borders Colombia where Indigenous and social activist leaders and advocates are murdered with shocking regularity, at least 311 since 2016 alone.
JT & Freeland: Have supported a crippling and criminal American imperialist led economic embargo of Venezuela, have supported clearly illegal and unconstitutional attempts to oust the government, have allied themselves with overtly despotic and neo-fascist governments in the region and have the nerve to pontificate about "democracy".
Only one of these three countries has tried to chart a path free from the dominance of global capital and American economic and foreign policy. Only one of these countries has sought to socialize and nationalize essential pillars of the economy. Only one of these three countries has attempted to build a more equal, fair and just, socialistic economy.
Can you guess which?
