Which of these countries is not like the other? -- A Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland Imperialism Quiz!


Saudi Arabia: 

  • Has NEVER held free and fair national elections 
  • ALL political parties are banned
  • Women's rights activists are routinely imprisoned, flogged and intimidated
  • Government critics, gays and lesbians face imprisonment, flogging and beheading
JT & Freeland: Regard the absolute monarchy with one of the worst human rights records in the world as a close and essential ally and stand by a $15 billion arms deal with it.

Ukraine: 

Venezuela:
JT & Freeland: Have supported a crippling and criminal American imperialist led economic embargo of Venezuela, have supported clearly illegal and unconstitutional attempts to oust the government, have allied themselves with overtly despotic and neo-fascist governments in the region and have the nerve to pontificate about "democracy".

Only one of these three countries has tried to chart a path free from the dominance of global capital and American economic and foreign policy. Only one of these countries has sought to socialize and nationalize essential pillars of the economy. Only one of these three countries has attempted to build a more equal, fair and just, socialistic economy. 

Can you guess which? 
