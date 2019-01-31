Thursday, January 31, 2019
What type of democracy do you impose with marines and bombs?" - Hugo Chavez
The United States is..."cynical, hypocritical, full of this imperial hypocrisy from the need they have to control everything.
They say they want to impose a democratic model. But that's their democratic model. It's the false democracy of elites, and, I would say, a very original democracy that's imposed by weapons and bombs and firing weapons.
What a strange democracy. Aristotle might not recognize it or others who are at the root of democracy.
What type of democracy do you impose with marines and bombs?" - Hugo Chavez, Speech to the United Nations, 2006
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment