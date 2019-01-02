Trini Gardens, Kothur, Zippy Pickle Soup & more -- The Top 5 Food Posts of 2018

There have been posts about Beef Barley Soup w. Kale, Parsley & Carrots, Quick and Easy Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers, Pasta Puttanesca -- A classic, rustic sauce easy to make at home, Curry Flavoured Clay Baked Red Chicken, Italian-Style Hero Sandwiches and many, many more!
We also looked at some favourite restaurants and vintage cookbooks such as with Parkdale's Little Tibet w. Sha-Bhaley & Momos or Cooking Cards of the Soviet Ukraine (Part I) w. Dushenina, Kiev Style Chicken Cutlets, Fried Duck with Apples and more.
I want to thank everyone who contributed recipes to the blog and to our readership for such a great year and I look forward to what 2019 brings.
Here, without further ado, are the top five food related posts for 2018:
1) Trini Gardens Brings Excellent West Indian - Chinese Fusion to South Etobicoke
2) Kothur Indian Cuisine's fantastic lunch special in Mimico
3) Zippy Pickle Soup
4) Clay Baked Peameal Bacon Roast
5) Clay Baked Caribbean Style Curried Chicken w. Green Seasoning and Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce
Thanks again for a great fourth year.
Do you have a left point-of-view or opinion, a recipe or a story you want to share?
Send them to The Left Chapter via theleftchapter@outlook.com!
See also: Minassian's Misogynist Attack, Courage to Leap, James Laxer & more -- 2018 on The Left Chapter in review
No comments:
Post a Comment