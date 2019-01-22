The Left Chapter
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
"If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing” - Malcolm X
"If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing"

- Malcolm X
- Malcolm X
Michael Laxer
7:15 PM
Malcolm X
