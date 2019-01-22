Tuesday, January 22, 2019

"If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing” - Malcolm X


"If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing” 
- Malcolm X 

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)