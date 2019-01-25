Emergency Rally in Toronto Saturday: No US & Canada Supported Coup in Venezuela!

An emergency rally opposing the ongoing imperialist attempts to force a coup in Venezuela is being held in Toronto on Saturday, January 26.
Organizers state:
Speak out against the ongoing coup attempt in Venezuela and the US and Canadian government's support!The rally is endorsed by groups like Venezuela Solidarity. Hugo Chavez Front, Socialist Action Canada, Communist Party of Canada, Fightback, NDP Socialist Caucus, Workers’ Action Network and others.
The Trump & Trudeau governments have announced that they are recognizing a self-appointed opposition leader as President of Venezuela. Nicolas Maduro was elected President of Venezuela last year in free and fair elections.
This is an ongoing coup plot with serious consequences for peace and sovereignty around the world and deadly consequences for Venezuelans and their fight for self-determination and social justice in that country.
For more details, updates and the full list of endorsers visit the Facebook event page.
