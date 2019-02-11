Enemy at the Gates!!! - All to the defense of Petrograd
Soviet Civil War Poster, 1919
A reminder that any attempt to create a new society will have to be relentlessly defended from the attacks of counter-revolutionaries and imperialists.
Artist: Nikolai M. Kochergin 1894 - 1974
Kochergin created many early revolutionary posters for the USSR. He continued with this work through WWII though after the war he became renowned as an illustrator of books for children. He was awarded the title of Honoured Artist of the RSFSR. He died in Leningrad in 1974.
