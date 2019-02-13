Wednesday, February 13, 2019
War Criminal Elliott Abrams, Trump's Venezuela "Envoy" Exposed: Video
Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, after earlier beginning by stating "In 1991, you pleaded guilty to two counts of withholding information from Congress regarding your involvement in the Iran-Contra affair, for which you were later pardoned by President George H.W. Bush. I fail to understand why members of this committee or the American people should find any testimony that you give today to be truthful." goes on to grill Elliott Abrams, Trump's new Venezuela envoy, over his celebration of war crimes.
He is unrepentant and continues to celebrate his role in the vicious slaughters and massacres of America's "dirty wars" in Central America in the 80s.
