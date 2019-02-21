Thursday, February 21, 2019
The Complete Book of Chicken Wings, 1985 w. Buffalo Wings, Tea Smoked, Maple Ginger Beans & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT
Publication Details: Totem Books, 1985
Published in 1985 The Complete Book of Chicken Wings came out when the dish was still something of a novelty and had not yet exploded into the ubiquitous bar food that we know it as today.
The cookbook is written by Joie Warner, an acclaimed and prolific cooking writer who wrote for the Toronto Globe and Mail at the time. It begins with an overview of the history of the bar-style wing and its origins in Buffalo, New York at the famous Anchor Bar. There follows a section on techniques and then various sections devoted to different styles of chicken wings and sauces/side dishes.
Finally there is a humorously small section -- reflecting the far more limited range of options at the time -- that gives various places where you can eat wings in cities across North America including Canadian ones like London, Vancouver and Toronto. We have included this list as a walk down memory lane!
Otherwise we have focused on a few diverse recipes and sauces.
If you are a wing fan, tracking an edition of this one down (and there were many later ones) is a must.
