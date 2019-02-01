The government of the United States doesn't want peace - Hugo Chavez

The government of the United States doesn't want peace. It wants to exploit its system of exploitation, of pillage, of hegemony through war.
It wants peace. But what's happening in Iraq? What happened in Lebanon? In Palestine? What's happening? What's happened over the last 100 years in Latin America and in the world? And now threatening Venezuela -- new threats against Venezuela, against Iran? - Hugo Chavez, September2006
Over 12 years later nothing has changed. The lies, goals and violence of the American imperialists and their international lackeys remain the same.
