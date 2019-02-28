Light and Crisp Steak and Vegetable Lettuce Rolls

To begin you want to get some thin cut steak filets. You want these as thin as possible.
Slice the filets coarsely into strips. It is easier to do this if they are partially frozen.
In a bowl toss the strips in the following quick marinade:
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon of an Asian-style hot sauce (I used Saigon Hot Chilli Sauce which is slightly sweet with a nice heat level)
1 minced clove garlic
squeeze of lime juice
squeeze of lime juice
dash of cayenne pepper
a drop or two of honey
Adjust the ingredients depending on how much steak you are making.
Meanwhile, slice some cucumber rounds cut on the bias, into long, thin pieces. Toss these in a bowl with some salt, a little rice vinegar and some red pepper flakes.
Slice a carrot into matchsticks, and toss with 1/4 Napa cabbage shredded and 1/2 a small sliced red onion in a third bowl with some rice vinegar and lime juice.
In a small amount of olive oil fry up your beef strips until done, which should really only take around a minute or so.
Lay out some washed (shake or pat dry) romaine lettuce leaves. You can also use Boston or iceberg lettuce if you choose.
Top each lettuce leaf with some steak, cucumber and the carrot, cabbage, onion blend and roll. You can also add some room temperature rice if you like and, of course, more hot sauce and lime juice. Serve with lime slices.
If you wish you can secure the rolls with a toothpick, but I rather like the messy eating.
Enjoy.
No comments:
Post a Comment