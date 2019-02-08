Friday, February 8, 2019
Frank-Kraut Dinner - Sure to Get Everyone Buzzing
Searching for that supper centerpiece that will get everyone buzzing? Well, thanks to the good folks at Better Homes and Gardens and their 1982 After Work Cookbook you need look no further.
I know the picture alone surely has you excited in anticipation. Just wait until you read the recipe. And, don't forget, for a "special touch" you gotta slash those fancy hot dogs before laying them out on the kraut.
As an added "bonus" I have included the recipe for the appetizingly named Frank-Egg Scramble. You can thank me later.
