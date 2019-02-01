Stalingrad: The Turning Point of World War Two - February 2, 1943

The Soviet Red Army, after the largest battle in human history, had delivered a defeat to the Nazis and their allies from which they would never recover.
While many terrible losses and battles lay ahead, the path forward to victories like Kursk and then ultimately Berlin, had begun to be laid.
The sacrifices, courage and resilience of the men and women of the Red Army and the Soviet people at Stalingrad is almost unimaginable and without them it is very likely the Nazis would have won the war.
Here we share a feature on the battle that appeared in Soviet Life magazine in February, 1985.
