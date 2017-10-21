West Indian Style Beef Short Ribs and Potato

The first step you want to take is to season each of your short ribs on both sides with the following:
- liberally with Jamaican style curry powder. You want a thin layer all over the ribs.
- liberally with a Caribbean seasoning blend. I like and used the Caribbean Spice and Roasted Garlic blend from Cool Runnings, but you can use others or a jerk seasoning blend
- 1 teaspoon mustard powder on each side
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder on each side
- liberally with black pepper
- sea salt to taste
Set the seasoned short ribs out on a platter and let sit at room temperature for 30-60 minutes.
When it is close to cooking time, heat some olive oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. When the oil is hot add 1 large chopped onion and season it with about a teaspoon of the Jamaican curry powder. Saute the onion for around 3-5 minutes.
Then add your seasoned short ribs and brown them for about 2 minutes a side.
Once they have been browned add enough beef stock to the pot to cover the ribs. Then add the following ingredients:
2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
2 teaspoons of a Caribbean style hot sauce (I used El Yucateco Caribbean Hot Sauce)
4 minced cloves of garlic
2 bay leaves
2 tablespoons minced ginger
Bring everything to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for around 2 hours.
In the final 30 minutes of simmering you can add potato pieces to the pan.
Serve the ribs with rice and the potatoes.
I like to serve the rib racks whole, though you can cut them up into individual serving pieces.
Enjoy.
