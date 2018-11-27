Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Beef Barley Soup w. Kale, Parsley & Carrots
A hearty soup is perfect on a cold or rainy fall day and Beef Barley Soup is a classic. This is my take on it with kale, parsley and carrots.
Ingredients:
Approximately 1 lb of beef cubes
2 carrots cubed
big handful of kale chopped/shredded.
Reserve some extra kale to add at the end, just before serving.
2 onions chopped
3 cloves of garlic chopped
1 cup pot barley (rinse well several times with cold water)
1 TB fish sauce
2 cubes beef bouillon
1 TB vegeta seasoning
Cayenne pepper, pepper and salt to taste
1/2 cup chopped Parsley
1 tsp cumin
Splash of red wine
To begin, heat a couple of tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot to medium-high. Season your beef cubes with salt and pepper to taste and then brown them in pot.
Once browned remove the beef from the pot and set aside.
In the same pot add a bit more oil if needed and saute the onion and garlic for 2-3 minutes.
Add the carrots and kale and saute for another 2-3 minutes.
Return beef to the pot. Add more salt and pepper to taste, then add the fish sauce, beef bouillon, vegeta seasoning and a splash of red wine to bring it together. Simmer, stirring constantly, for about a minute.
Add about 4 liters of cold water.
Finally, add the washed barley.
Simmer, covered, for 45 mins or until barley is tender. If you'd like more kale, add 1 C shredded at this point, cook for a few minutes to meld with the soup.
Season with cayenne and a bit more salt and pepper to taste, as needed. Add the parsley to the soup stirring it in.
Serve bowls of the soup garnished with extra parsley if desired. Also nice with some baguette pieces on the side.
Enjoy.
