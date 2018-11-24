Quick and Easy Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers

The ingredient amounts we are using here will make 5-6 large patties. I like to make salmon burger patties on the larger size as that way they will not dry out during cooking and, unlike with beef, lamb or chicken burgers, there are no concerns around the burgers being too rare.
Ingredients:
2 large cans pink salmon (400-500 grams each)
5 heaping tablespoons mayonnaise
1 heaping tablespoon Dijon mustard (Use the extra hot variety if you like, I think it kicks the flavour up a notch!)
1 egg
juice of 1/2 a lemon
1/3 of a red onion, minced
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons curry powder
1-2 teaspoons cayenne pepper (optional)
1 teaspoon mustard powder
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
salt and pepper to taste
To begin, drain your salmon cans of all liquid and put the salmon into a large mixing bowl. Add all the other ingredients blending as you go.
Once you have added everything use your hands to toss and mash it all together until it is thoroughly blended and thickened. If you are finding it will not hold together as much as you like you can add more breadcrumbs as necessary. Then shape the mix into patties that are your desired size.
Heat some olive oil in a large pan to medium high.
Add your patties so that they are not touching. Do in batches if necessary.
Fry the patties until they are crunchy and golden brown on each side as well as heated through. This usually takes 6-7 minutes a side (12-14 total) flipping once. Keep an eye on them as they cook as you want to make sure they do not burn. Reduce heat of needed.
Once they are done serve on a bun topped with whatever you like. I think the flavours go well with some more red onion and some tomato on top with maybe an extra squirt or two of lemon. I also like to mix some mayonnaise with a habanero style hot sauce as a sauce, though tartar sauce is also a terrific, classic topping.
See also: Lamb & Chicken BBQ Burgers
See also: The best canned tuna or salmon salad sandwich recipe
See also: The Leviathan Sauerkraut & Horseradish Double Pork & Beef Burger!
No comments:
Post a Comment