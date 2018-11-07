Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Soviet Moscow 1971 -- 21 Vintage Images from Lenin to Marx



In celebration  of the anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution we are sharing some images of Soviet Moscow in 1971. This postcard folder had 21 images of various buildings and thoroughfares.

There are terrific photos of Moscow at night, the Pokrovsky Cathedral in winter, Lenin Stadium and two grand hotels among others.

The post is framed by monuments to Lenin and Marx.

Monument to commemorate the heroic victories of the Soviet people in space exploration


Moscow at night


TV tower


State university building


Pushkin Monument


Moscow City Council Building


Building of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance


View of the Kremlin from the Moscow River


Red Square


Space Pavilion


Karl Marx Prospect


Kalinin Avenue


State Academic Bolshoi Theater Union of the USSR


1812 Triumphal Arch


Pokrovsky Cathedral


Lenin Stadium


Ukraine Hotel


Kremlin Palace of Congresses


Russia Hotel


