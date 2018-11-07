Soviet Moscow 1971 -- 21 Vintage Images from Lenin to Marx

There are terrific photos of Moscow at night, the Pokrovsky Cathedral in winter, Lenin Stadium and two grand hotels among others.
The post is framed by monuments to Lenin and Marx.
(click on images to enlarge)
Monument to commemorate the heroic victories of the Soviet people in space exploration
Moscow at night
TV tower
State university building
Pushkin Monument
Moscow City Council Building
Building of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
View of the Kremlin from the Moscow River
Red Square
Space Pavilion
Karl Marx Prospect
Kalinin Avenue
State Academic Bolshoi Theater Union of the USSR
1812 Triumphal Arch
Pokrovsky Cathedral
Lenin Stadium
Ukraine Hotel
Kremlin Palace of Congresses
Russia Hotel
Pretty sure you should know who this is!
