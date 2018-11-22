Selected Chinese Recipes w. Glazed Duck, Shanghai Scallops, Eggplant in Bean Paste & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Vintage Cookbook: Selected Chinese Recipes
Publication Details: Wan Li Book Company, Hong Kong, 1976 (Reprinted 1982)
After a short introduction there are 50 recipes each with a full colour photo. These have an impressive range of techniques and ingredients. In addition to the ones we are featuring there are recipes with chicken livers, lamb, carp's tail, pomfret, herring roe, cuttlefish, snails and more.
Even our ten choices are quite varied with lobster,chicken, prawns, duck, eggplant, etc.
There are two recipes in the book that I plan to make future variations of, one for a pork roast and one for grilled lamb, so you can look forward to them down the road.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
To see all our past posts click this Vintage Cookbook TBT label.
No comments:
Post a Comment